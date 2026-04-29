In the ranks of the new ‘conservatives’, there will be room for burkas, but no room for anyone at all concerned about them. “It’s what the Conservative party is about – and we are ground-breaking,” Arnold claimed, and indeed nothing is quite as ‘groundbreaking’ as going back to Islamic medievalism and bringing Afghanistan to Blackburn. It’s almost as groundbreaking as 9/11 and the conquest of Constantinople.

What will be truly groundbreaking is when the cathedrals have been made into mosques, William and Kate convert to Islam, and Christians tiptoe around Islamic sensibilities lest they be bombed, beheaded or otherwise murdered. But then I suppose that the last one has already been achieved and the rest is just a matter of nailing down the details and the dissidents.

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