A sweeping investigation by Fox News Digital says that more than 425 organizations across 39 countries are involved in organizing or promoting “Nakba 78” demonstrations marking the anniversary of Israel’s founding. More than 700 protests, rallies, marches, and campus actions were reportedly planned worldwide, stretching from the United States and Canada to Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

According to the investigation, the network includes an alliance of radical left-wing activist groups, Islamist organizations, communist movements, pro-Palestinian advocacy groups, and anti-Western coalitions operating under a shared anti-Israel agenda. The combined financial infrastructure behind many of these organizations is estimated at nearly $1 billion annually through donations, nonprofit funding, international partnerships, and activist networks.

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