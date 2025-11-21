Montana Jones said the government spent more than $1 million of taxpayers’ money chasing her and her sheep. “I can’t help but wonder what that might have gone towards as far as food sovereignty, as far as the government spending that saving heirloom seeds, building a library, teaching children about growing.” “Even though we won today, I don’t want to walk away from it as if it never happened, because it has been seven years of very, very much affecting everybody’s lives here,” she said.

This is another horrific KILLING by the CFIA who slaughtered 40 rare Shropshire heritage SHEEP on a farm in eastern Ontario. But, the sheep were healthy, the breed was endangered, and post mortem tests confirmed no disease in the culled animals. Is the CFIA is a killing agency?

Image: Laura Pedersen/National Post