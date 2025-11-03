Standing proudly before the American and Pakistani flags, a soon-to-be NYPD officer — the first Pakistani-American woman to serve in both the U.S. Air Force and the New York Police Department — celebrated that both institutions had “accommodated” her Islamic “religious” demands.

She described, with pride, how she was never required to remove her hijab, not even during gas-mask training in the military. How she was granted a full religious waiver from uniform regulations. How both institutions modified physical-training requirements, allowing her to wear long sleeves instead of the standard PT shirts. And how both the NYPD and the military provided halal food—Sharia-compliant meals—at taxpayer expense.

