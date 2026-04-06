It all started at the Starbucks in Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital. Vanessa Casila, a Filipina woman, tried to order in Tagalog. The employee taking her order refused, saying she would receive a formal reprimand from the manager if she went along with it. Casila then filed a human rights complaint, claiming that the “English only” policy amounted to discrimination based on race, colour, ancestry, place of origin, and nationality. In Saskatchewan, the authorities are currently deciding whether to treat Tagalog like an official language.

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