If you have never lived in Venezuela

If you did not grow up there

If you did not watch your country collapse in real time

If you did not stand in food lines

If you did not watch your parents lose everything they built

If you did not have to leave your home with nothing



Then shut the fuck up.



You do not have an opinion.

Your opinion does not matter.

And you don’t get to lecture anyone about what’s happening there.



I’m Venezuelan.

I lived there most of my life until my early twenties.

I watched my country go from a functioning democracy to full blown socialism right in front of my eyes.



This is not politics to me.

This is trauma.



Before socialism, Venezuela was not perfect, but it worked.

There was trade.

There was money coming in.

There was investment from the US.

There were jobs.

There was food.

There was medicine.



My family had five businesses.

We had our home

We had investments.

We had a future.



Then the government started nationalizing everything.

Private companies were taken.

Foreign investors were pushed out.

Imports were blocked.

Price controls destroyed production.

Corruption exploded.



And everything died.



Not slowly.

Violently.



People didn’t suddenly become poor because of “capitalism” or “the US” or whatever bullshit slogan people like to repeat online.



They became poor because socialism destroyed incentives, destroyed production, destroyed trust, and destroyed hope.



People today in Venezuela are not debating ideology.

They are trying to survive.



They are trying to find food.

Trying to find medication.

Trying to keep their families alive.



So when I see people in the West posting from comfortable homes, full fridges, stable currencies, and safe streets talking about “imperialism” or “US bad” or “Trump this or that”



No.

It’s not complicated.

You’re just ignorant.



China is not rebuilding Venezuela.

Russia is not rebuilding Venezuela.

Cartels are not rebuilding Venezuela.



They are stealing.

They are extracting.

They are draining what’s left.



If the US comes in and reinvests

If refineries get rebuilt

If infrastructure gets restored

If imports open back up

If food, water, and medicine become accessible again

If people can work and earn with dignity



Then yes.

Let them take all the oil they want.



Because at least something gets built instead of destroyed.



This is something to celebrate.

Not because it’s perfect.

But because for the first time in a long time, there is hope.



Hope that families can eat.

Hope that people don’t have to flee their country.

Hope that Venezuela can function again.



If you’ve never lived through a country collapsing

If you’ve never watched socialism destroy everything around you

If you’ve never had to leave your home because staying meant starvation



Then again

Shut the fuck up.



This isn’t theory.

This isn’t politics.

This is lived experience.”



By Stephen Subero/Facebook