For years, the Biden Department of Justice kept the full story of what happened to Ryan Samsel buried. Sealed. Classified under layers of institutional protection while a compliant media constructed a narrative that served one purpose — to destroy a man who refused to lie for them. But Ryan Samsel and his legal team never stopped fighting. They documented everything. They preserved every medical record, every nursing report, every USMS log, every court filing that captured what was truly done to this man. And on June 9, 2026, that fight produced something the Biden DOJ never wanted the American people to see.

A federal civil complaint — Samsel v. United States, Case No. 3:26-cv-00530-DJN, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia — is now public record. The truth is no longer sealed. And it is devastating.

The truth about January 6 is finally coming out.

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