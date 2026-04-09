Since August 2025, my wife Naomi has been a resident in the advanced dementia ward of a care home. As I have power of attorney, I signed a form when Naomi was admitted stating that she was never to be given a Covid or flu vaccine. Despite this, yesterday I was told that the GP would be visiting to give the Covid vaccine to all residents. I reminded staff that I had signed a declaration saying no to this, but was told that I had to sign a new form.

This abuse of care home residents was one of the most scandalous aspects of the Covid period. The fact that the abuse still continues six years on is horrifying.

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