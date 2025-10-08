Sam Solomon—a former Sharia judge turned fearless Christian scholar—gave his life warning the West, mentoring the Church, and bridging two worlds with unmatched courage, intellect, and faith, leaving behind a prophetic legacy that will echo long after his voice has fallen silent.

Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable man: Sam Solomon — Islam scholar, former Sharia jurist, co-founder of Christian Concern, author, evangelist, and watchman for the church.

His death marks a profound loss — not only to those who knew him personally, but to the broader Christian world, which counted on his insight, courage, and prophetic voice.

