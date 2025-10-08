Sam Solomon Is Gone — The Sharia Judge Who Found Christ and Devoted His Life to Warning the West About the Threat of Islam
Sam Solomon—a former Sharia judge turned fearless Christian scholar—gave his life warning the West, mentoring the Church, and bridging two worlds with unmatched courage, intellect, and faith, leaving behind a prophetic legacy that will echo long after his voice has fallen silent.
Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable man: Sam Solomon — Islam scholar, former Sharia jurist, co-founder of Christian Concern, author, evangelist, and watchman for the church.
His death marks a profound loss — not only to those who knew him personally, but to the broader Christian world, which counted on his insight, courage, and prophetic voice.