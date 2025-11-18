Mamdani wants to socialize as much as possible in New York City, not for the current citizens who are living there, but for the people from foreign countries that he hopes to import into the city. That is the far-reaching plan of the left. They want to change the electorate by flooding the Western countries with third world uneducated, unskilled migrants who do not speak our language or align with our culture or values, who also could not live in this country unless they received massive benefits from the government. They are doing this not just to win in the upcoming elections, but to create an electorate that is completely dependent on government for their survival.

Socialism will not work in New York City. It is incompatible with what New York City has been all about for centuries. The problem is that socialists never learn. Even when socialism is proving to be an abject failure like it already has in this country, the socialists never back down from their socialism. They never admit that they were wrong; they never learn from their failures; the socialists’ answer is always more socialism.

