SHOCKING new footage reveals the life of luxury which hundreds of migrants are enjoying in an asylum hotel, which ordinary Brits could only dream of in an all-inclusive holiday. Material obtained by Talk exposes the extraordinary levels of comfort asylum seekers enjoyed at Copthorne Hotel in West Sussex earlier this year – which will further enrage hardworking taxpayers. Unprecedented access reveals PlayStation 5s, Apple Mac computers, free WiFi and designer clothes in hotel rooms with four-poster beds; to cigarettes, alcohol and weed being smoked in rooms which are then left for staff to tidy; to heating being blasted out 24/7, so intensely it has warped the doorframes. Astonishing footage taken by hotel contractor Aston Knight gives unparalleled access to life inside a migrant hotel after he worked and lived on-site for 3 months.

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