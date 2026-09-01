Donald Trump’s Republican Party has revoked CBC/Radio-Canada press credentials for its midterm convention in Dallas, citing the public broadcaster’s now-scrapped rule against calling the Sept. 11 attacks terrorism without attribution.

That memo, circulated by Basem Boshra, senior director of journalistic standards, told staff to describe hijackings that led to passenger-jet crashes. Editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon had long defended the practice on the grounds that the words are so loaded CBC should not itself designate acts as terrorism.

Conservative heritage critic Rachael Thomas had already demanded a firing and an apology. Twenty-four Canadians were among the dead. Al-Qaeda is a listed terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. “The person responsible for this directive receives a paycheque funded by the very taxpayers who experienced the pain and loss,” she said. CBC/Radio-Canada is slated for $1.38 billion in parliamentary funding in 2026–27.

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