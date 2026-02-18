U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), co-founder of the Sharia-Free America Caucus, delivered a direct message at Tuesday’s launch: the United States must defend its constitutional order, its civilizational foundations, and its freedoms against ideological systems that conflict with them.

“Sharia is inconsistent with Western civilization. Sharia is inconsistent with the Constitution of the United States, the Declaration, and the rule of law in our country.”

Read more >