Police don’t open fire over narratives. They don’t shoot anyone because of skin color. They do open fire in response to threatening behavior. The best predictor of being shot by a cop isn’t race, its class, and more specifically, it’s a history of criminal behavior combined with substance abuse and mental illness. Those most likely to be on the receiving end of a police shooting are the ones who disobey police orders, behave erratically, display weapons and attack police.



Good’s imaginary ‘white privilege’ wasn’t a bulletproof vest. A federal immigration enforcement officer shot her the way he would have shot anyone, of any race or gender, driving a 4,000 lb SUV right at him. There is no magical ‘white card’ and law enforcement does not allow some people to drive cars right at them while unfairly penalizing others who do it over their race.

