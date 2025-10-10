The government is trying to pass a law that could police what you say, both online and offline. It’s called Bill C-9, but we’re calling it the “Everything is Hateful” Bill because it gives the government the power to drag you into our criminal courts, all because someone’s emotions were hurt.

Your signature tells them that you are willing to fight for your guaranteed Charter Rights and Freedoms, including your Freedoms of Speech and Expression.

