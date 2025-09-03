CitizenGO - started this petition to Prime Minister Mark Carney and United Nations Ambassadors Robert Rae and Michael Gort - 2025/08/25

Agenda 2030 isn’t just a plan; it’s a threat to your freedom. And it’s in trouble—because people like you have pushed back.

If the UN were confident, they wouldn’t be racing to push another Political Declaration—barely two years after forcing one through in 2023 over public dissent.

Instead, this September, UN officials are scrambling to stitch together language to reassure themselves that Agenda 2030 is alive—and to map out how to bypass opposition from you and me. Then, in November, world leaders will gather at the World Summit for Social Development to rubber-stamp it as the “global blueprint” for the next five years.

You and I can’t afford to let up on the pressure.

Behind the polished slogans of “sustainability,” “equality,” and “development,” the UN’s Agenda 2030 is laying the groundwork for global control, eroding sovereignty, restricting rights, and forcing radical change on Canada without your consent.

If this declaration passes in its current form, Canada will be pressured to adopt the UN’s radical definitions of “progress” in law, education, funding, aid, including:

Global surveillance systems disguised as “data for development”

Digital ID with no national safeguards

Censorship laws to silence dissent, rebranded as “hate speech” regulation

Radical gender ideology and abortion , sold as “equality” and “health”

Attacks on the natural family with real protections stripped away

And these aren’t just words. Once embedded in international soft law, UN language influences court rulings, funding conditions, trade agreements, and compliance mechanisms—especially in developing and donor-dependent countries.

Here’s the good news: the very existence of this declaration is a sign of weakness. They’re papering over cracks. The text is still being negotiated—which means we can still stop it.

This petition urges national governments to reject any Political Declaration that smuggles in abortion, gender ideology, censorship, or globalist governance structures—and to refuse implementation at home. If the UN wants a declaration, let it be this: free nations will not outsource their future.

Add your name now to stop Agenda 2030 from becoming the blueprint for your future.

