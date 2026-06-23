This broke my heart to wake up to this morning. Last night I was staying just several blocks from this exact neighborhood.

Rabbi Michael Moshe Mizrahi. A beloved member of Montreal’s Jewish community. A man who prayed with his people at the Chabad synagogue in Côte-des-Neiges.

Gone.

A gunman opened fire this morning in the heart of one of Canada’s most vibrant Jewish communities. Jewish schools locked down. Families ran from parks in panic. Businesses shuttered. 100 people took shelter inside the Chabad House.

And Rabbi Mizrahi never made it home.

This is the world we are living in right now. Antisemitism in North America is at an all-time high. The Canadian Prime Minister said it himself just three weeks ago. Words become actions. Hatred becomes bullets.

GOD sees every one of His people.

May his memory be a blessing. Zichrono livracha.

Pray for the Mizrahi family. Pray for Montreal. Pray for the Jewish people.

~ Joshua Aaron ~ ·