In 2024, a government investigation concluded that a group of teachers, many of North African descent, created a hostile environment by yelling at, humiliating and imposing their religious views on students and staff at Bedford school.

The investigation found that the teachers, who were allegedly influenced by a local mosque, subjected children to physical and psychological abuse. The report cited incidents of prayers taking place in classrooms and alleged that some teachers either refused to teach or paid little attention to science and sex education requirements in the provincial curriculum.

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