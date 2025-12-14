We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to:

1. Reject any current or future proposals for the creation or implementation of a national digital identification system in Canada;

2. Affirm Canadians’ rights to privacy, freedom, and security of personal information as protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms;

3. Protect future generations from invasive digital and biometric tracking systems that undermine individual liberty; and

4. Reaffirm Canada’s foundational values of democracy, dignity, and respect for the individual in all technology and data governance policies.

