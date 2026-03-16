As Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) adviser and GreenMed founder Sayer Ji has uncovered in the Epstein files, during 2011, JP Morgan executives were working with Jeffrey Epstein to direct how the BMGF would create the institutional structures to profit from pandemics and vaccines. Epstein was in turn curating links between the US Defence Advanced Research Agency (DARPA) and the Gates Foundation. As Ji writes, ‘Preparedness is a public good. Pre-alignment of profit, power, and narrative control around a predicted crisis category is not.’

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