This is not Project Paperclip, which imported German Nazi scientists into the USA to build tools of war and destruction. This is Project Stethoscope: a chance for legitimate states or organizations to have Canada’s finest: intelligent, experienced, and profoundly ethical medical professionals who stood against the tide of lies. We are not criminals. We are not broken. We are not finished. We are ready to create a future of health and medicine that honors humanity instead of destroying it.

