Jimmy Carter authored the single greatest foreign policy betrayal in modern human history. His cowardly abandonment of the Shah of Iran directly birthed the world’s most dangerous state sponsor of terrorism.

The abandonment of the Shah remains an unpardonable sin of American diplomacy. Carter destroyed a key ally, empowered a mortal enemy, and birthed a global terror apparatus. History rendered a final, definitive verdict: Carter’s betrayal stands as an eternal monument to presidential weakness, strategic blindness, and colossal executive failure. Carter surrendered the Middle East to darkness, and Ronald Reagan ensured the world understood exactly who opened the gates.

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