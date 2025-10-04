There is a direct line of degradation from redefining marriage to include same-sex couples, and the travesty that has taken place in Quebec. Once the law says mothers or fathers are optional in marriage, children become assignable across any consenting arrangement, and monogamy loses all meaning. Multi-parent recognition then presents itself as merely the next ‘inclusive’ step. Quebec shows how quickly law follows that logic.

Marriage is not a lifestyle preference. It is the social technology that best secures, at scale, a child’s need for a mum and a dad bound to each other. Rebuild that, and the rest will follow. If a tiny minority are offended by this, then for the sake of the children, so be it.

