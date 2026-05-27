As WEF’s top agent, sent to spread the evil of communism to the West, the seriously anti-America-obsessed Mark Joseph Carney is looking very much like an abysmal failure--when even the mildest of questions can leave stuttering, sputtering, stammering and snapping at reporters.

Rather than turning the Free West into a godless Communist world, feckless Carney will go down in history as the appointed rather than elected politician who made Canada the hill where Communism died.

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