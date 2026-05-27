PM Mark Carney Destined to Go Down in History as the WEF’er Who Made Canada the Hill Where Communism Died
WEF agent, Mark Carney, sent to spread the evil of communism to the Free West, is coming undone
As WEF’s top agent, sent to spread the evil of communism to the West, the seriously anti-America-obsessed Mark Joseph Carney is looking very much like an abysmal failure--when even the mildest of questions can leave stuttering, sputtering, stammering and snapping at reporters.
Rather than turning the Free West into a godless Communist world, feckless Carney will go down in history as the appointed rather than elected politician who made Canada the hill where Communism died.