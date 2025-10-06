Hey, as you know @jordanbpeterson has been really sick. A lot of people have been asking for updates so here’s one. He’s recovering slowly day by day but I won’t lie, it’s slow and scary. He won’t be back for another few months at least, probably longer. We’re not entirely sure what’s going on but it looks like possibly severe CIRS and a LOT of bad luck. Or we’re getting spiritually attacked. Or both.

To be perfectly honest, I think a lot of this is spiritual. My newborn Audrey almost died of heart failure for no reason in June, dad got sick and came to stay with us in July, then needed a hospital and the same day he went to the hospital by ambulance, my newborn turned blue (again) at home for a different reason not heart related and went a different hospital by ambulance. Within 3 hours of each other. It’s been one thing after another in an otherworldly type of way.

In the meantime, we’ll be going full force with @petersonacademy, and keeping his message across his brand alive while he recovers. Not letting demons get in the way of that.

Prayers are MUCH appreciated. Ephesians 6:12

Mikhaila Peterson @MikhailaFuller

5:40 PM · Oct 4, 2025

https://x.com/MikhailaFuller/status/1974590350367875325

PRAYER FOR JORDAN:

Heavenly Father, we lift up Dr. Jordan Peterson to You in prayer today. You have used his voice to inspire millions to live with courage, responsibility, and truth. Now, in his time of weakness, we ask that You surround him with Your healing power and divine protection. Strengthen his body, calm his spirit, and drive away any darkness that seeks to harm him or his family. Lord, Your Word reminds us in Ephesians 6:12 that “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

Clothe Jordan, his family, and his work in Your full armor so that no attack, physical or spiritual, may prevail. Bless his family—especially little Audrey—with peace and health. Give wisdom and resilience to those caring for him. Let the message of truth and hope he’s helped spread continue to shine brightly, even as he recovers. We trust in Your timing, Lord, and in Your goodness. Restore him fully so that he may return to his calling stronger than before. In Jesus’ Name we pray, Amen.

Photo via jordanbpeterson.com / @jordanbpeterson on Instagram