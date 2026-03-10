Whereas:

Jewish charities have enhanced the culture of giving and volunteerism in Canada for generations, including The Canadian Zionist Cultural Association (CZCA), which has operated for over 50 years, providing essential services including grocery vouchers for families in crisis, scholarships for students in need, and support for bereaved families;

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has revoked the charitable status of the CZCA without providing the standard opportunity for administrative correction, a courtesy normally extended to Canadian charities;

This revocation occurs during a period of record-high antisemitism and zionophobia in Canada, where Jewish institutions are increasingly targeted by violence and harassment;

There appears to be a pattern of selective enforcement against Jewish and Zionist charities, such as the JNF, Ne’eman Foundation, CCP, Masorti Judaism, Herut Canada, Mazel Charity Fund, and The Emunim Fund; and