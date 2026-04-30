“This House believes that Israel is a greater threat to regional stability than Iran” — this was the absurd proposition debated on November 13, 2025, at the Oxford Union. UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer went up against Ataollah Mohajerani, a former Iranian Minister and Vice-President, and Mohammad Shtayyeh, former Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority.

This is not a government seeking stability; it is a revolutionary engine of hate, terror, and chaos. Israel, by contrast, is the firewall that prevents Iran’s imperial project from engulfing the region. To claim Israel is the greater threat to stability is not merely wrong — it is an inversion of reality itself.

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Read full text of Neuer’s speech: https://unwatch.org/oxford-debate-hil...