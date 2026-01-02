There are six laws which together will make Canada more like the United Kingdom, where over 30 citizens are arrested each day over their social media commentary. Two of the six have already been passed into law, three are now before Parliament, and one looms on the horizon.

The Combatting Hate Act (Bill C-9) would remove the existing requirement that hate speech prosecutions must first be approved by the Attorney General. With discretion left entirely in the hands of local police and prosecutors, this would see far more Canadians getting prosecuted over their social media posts and off-line speech, making Canada more like the United Kingdom.

