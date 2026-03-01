The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the treacherous Iranian aggression.” It calls the missile strikes a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty” of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan. It pledges “full solidarity” with every attacked nation. And then the line that changes everything: Saudi Arabia is “placing all its capabilities to support them in all measures they take.”

All its capabilities. All measures. That is not diplomatic language. That is a blank check written in the middle of a war.

