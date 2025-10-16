How did President Trump get terror-infatuated Qatar and all the surrounding anti-Israel Arab states, and most if not all of the European anti-Israel countries, to embrace the unprecedented ceasefire and hostage release that took place before the eyes of the entire world on October 13, 2025?

Simply, he entered their world. He told them he understands their concerns. He never contradicted their blatant racism. He never challenged their 7th-century mentality. He only told them that what lay in their futures was eminently more attractive — and more profitable — than their current path. And to be sure, he also told them that if they crossed him, they would be crossing the United States of America, and that, in his book, would require him to level consequences they never wanted to think about.

Image by Getty