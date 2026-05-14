How Hamas was allowed to see another day defies all reason, all logic, all humanity. Unimaginable savagery. Necessary that it is published in full to finally extinguish anti-Jewish, perverse doubts that remain over what happened that day.

Some people wonder why Israel has attacked Hamas so viciously. Read below and you will find out why. Warning - the cruelty here is beyond our wildest nightmare! The Press continues to run interference for Islam’s atrocities. The question is why?

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