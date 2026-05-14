October 7 Barbarism Beyond All Imagination: New Report Reveals Previously Undisclosed Details How Muslim Terrorists Performed Unspeakable Horrors
How Hamas was allowed to see another day defies all reason, all logic, all humanity. Unimaginable savagery. Necessary that it is published in full to finally extinguish anti-Jewish, perverse doubts that remain over what happened that day.
Some people wonder why Israel has attacked Hamas so viciously. Read below and you will find out why. Warning - the cruelty here is beyond our wildest nightmare! The Press continues to run interference for Islam’s atrocities. The question is why?