Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

In a massive development exposing the coordinated effort to protect Dr. Anthony Fauci and silence critics of taxpayer-funded animal experiments, newly released entries from the mad scientist’s personal diary show that former President Barack Obama not only contacted the former NIAID head about the Beaglegate scandal but actively advised him and connected him with his political fixer Eric Schultz to help discredit and shut down the taxpayer watchdog organization White Coat Waste.

Read more >

BeagleGate Strikes Fauci

Where better to torture dogs than in a North African nation which has no qualms about torturing dogs. After all, canines are not favored by the Islamic religion. So where better to capture these dogs, cut out their vocal cords – yes, the “researchers” did that, but only because their barking and howling “disturbed” the researchers – then torture them to death. All in the name of “science,” they forced these darling young pups to endure agonizing deaths.

Read more >