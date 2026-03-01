Barbara Boyd argues that the U.S. and Israel’s major combat operations against Iran, announced by President Trump as Operation Epic Fury, are being miscast as “Iraq 2.0” and “regime change.” She cites Trump’s message to Iranians to “take over your government” and JD Vance’s statement that there is “no chance” of a years-long Middle East war, framing the strikes as targeted to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions rather than an occupation. Barbara shows Iran’s leadership has long served a British-centered financial system rooted in the 1908 BP oil concession, reinforced by events such as the 1953 Mossadegh coup and the 1979 revolution. She says Trump’s recent policies—Abraham Accords, the “Board of Peace,” Gulf investment redirection, and designating the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists—aim to dismantle that system, with Iran as the final obstacle amid escalating retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

Listen here >