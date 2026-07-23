The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a blood-soaked cartel that holds eighty-five million citizens hostage through terror, extortion, and executioner squads. American foreign policy stands on the brink of a catastrophic blunder if foreign boots step onto Iranian soil to fight a battle that belongs strictly to the Iranian nation.

Fifty million Iranians stand ready to fight, mobilize, and destroy the tyrannical state apparatus. These millions of brave patriots demand their full birthright. They demand total victory over their brutal captors. Their courage burns brighter than all the violent terror tactics of the state. Their commitment to total victory stands solid against tyrant weapons and bloodthirsty militias. These Fifty million fighters represent an unstoppable wave of human determination. They know every street, square, and alley in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan. They know every regime stronghold, every command bunker, and every corrupt official. They hold the ultimate strategic advantage: absolute passion for their homeland and absolute hatred for their executioners.

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