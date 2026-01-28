The protesters delusionally think they’re justice warriors. But they’re disgusting. All of them. The unbathed, tattooed punks. The smug faux tough men. The big heifers. The elderly women who belong in old folks’ lodges chewing pudding, playing bingo, and reminiscing about olden days when, as young protesters, they must have fried their brains on hallucinogenic drugs.

None of these people are normal. Not the dead-eyed Zombie Antifa thugs. Not the crazy-eyed do-gooders. Not the mother protesting with an infant strapped on her back. Not the cannibal hyena who bit off a Homeland Security agent’s finger in Minneapolis. File them all under insane.

[Photo by Jim Watson - Pool/Getty Images]