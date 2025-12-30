I am Canadian, born in an icy metropolis where the winters are worse than a bad hangover and the summers tease you with false promises. I have the proof of my travels, stamped with poutine grease and hockey bruises. But recently, this country has become a therapy session that has gone wrong, where every flag wave comes with an apology.

“Stolen land,” is the war cry, like a chant for the forever offended. I do not agree. Canada was not stolen. It was made. It was hammered together from treaties, sweat, and, yes, some ugly parts that history likes to turn into villainy tales. And if that makes me the jerk at the party, then so be it.

(Photo: Peter J. Thompson/National Post/File)