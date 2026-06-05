Islamic schools are one of the fastest growing sectors of education in the West, yet most parents, politicians, journalists, and educators have little, if any, idea what is being taught.

Last week I published The Hidden Curriculum of Islamic Schools: From Prayer to Sharia – A Child’s Indoctrination. The book examines Islamic Studies curricula and supplementary texts used from Grades 1–12 and reveals what Muslim children are learning in English speaking countries around the globe.

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