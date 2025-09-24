Written from the perspective of the non-Muslim, this book examines Islamic doctrine in light of both historical and present-day realities – simply, thoroughly, and without apology.

It shows how a religious legal system that contradicts basic human rights and freedom of speech is being accommodated without question across Western courts, classrooms, and governments - even in secular states like France, where laïcité was once meant to prevent such influence.

The consequences for civil liberties and the future of Western civilization are grave.

The book concludes with a legislative proposal to safeguard civil liberties and human rights for generations to come.

Clear. Documented. Urgent.

