Blair is one of the most evil and traitorous bastards my country has ever produced, with a specific record of fucking up the Middle East. Everything about him (the globalism, the Foundation, the open borders record, the constitutional rigging of the system, the personal corruption, the demonisation of normal and sensible views and policies) represents the kind of things we expect Trump to oppose and love him for having opposed. You do not give such a man another ‘peace process’ job.

I wouldn’t trust Blair to clean a urinal. Give him even that and five minutes later it would be a pervert paradise with all manner of filth going on and Blair somehow making money from it. That’s the measure of the man.

Source: SBS, Getty, AAP