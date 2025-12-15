An ISIS flag was found in the car of Islamic terrorists Naveed & Sajid Akram Australia’s intelligence agency examined Bondi gunman Naveed Akram 6 years ago over his ties to a Sydney-based IS cell, ABC Australia reports Naveed and his father killed at least 15 people.

Some clips from the attack on a Jewish event in Bondi Beach Australia

The fact that the Oz govt cancelled ALL Chanukah events is a pretty strong indicator of the tag team relationship between Communist states and their unofficial enforcers, religious Muslims. If I were an ANTIFA member at this point, I would be studying The Night of the long Knives and similar events in the Soviet Union, and then maybe stealing Mom’s suitcase and packing.

Thank you to VladTepesBlog