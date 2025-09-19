Life will go on, even after Charlie’s passing. But if his death is to have meaning, then we must each take up the torch he carried. Find out what that torch looks like for you. Carry it proudly. Never let the flame be extinguished. Above all — live each day fully, tell your loved ones how much they mean to you, and never give up. Never give in.

That is how we honor Charlie Kirk. That is how we keep the flame of freedom alive. And that is how we ensure that when history looks back at this moment, it will say: they stood, they spoke, and they did not let the flame die.

Read more >