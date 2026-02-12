After 47 years in British academia – as student, researcher, lecturer, and professor – I speak as an insider who’s watched this rot spread from within. And it’s far worse than most people realise. For many years, I was fully taken in myself: a committed Socialist who genuinely believed the system served truth and justice. I know exactly how the indoctrination works. I eventually woke up.

When I publicly challenged academic claims on covid and climate change – the exaggerations, suppressed data, enforced conformity – I was branded a pariah and quietly erased by institutions I’d served for decades. Dissent is no longer debated. It’s destroyed.

Speaker: Norman Fenton

Image: Professionals GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo