For refusing to kneel to BLM, for questioning gender ideology, and for warning about Islamist intimidation, I am now deemed unemployable as a teacher. I am not the only one, of course: the revolutionary new world order rejects conservative and Christian beliefs, and has expelled and driven out many others like me. I don’t take it personally. This has been the way of every left wing revolution in history.

Punishing conservatives and Christians because we are “Nazis” and “fascists” has become the hallmark of left wing activism and militancy. But ultimately, it can not stand, and will not stand. A massive pushback and revival is occurring now, that has been greatly accelerated by Charlie’s assassination. All glory to God for that!

