In this interview with Jim Ferguson on the Freedom Train channel, I discuss my journey from respected academic to institutional dissident, and why I believe Britain’s universities have been captured by ideological activism. We also examine how Advance UK proposes to confront that reality.

He discusses the globalist agenda, the Great Reset, and the striking hypocrisy of ‘progressive’ academics who preach diversity while enforcing intellectual uniformity as well as the story behind my role in the BBC documentary Climate Change by Numbers, a case study in narrative control, media bias and the misuse of academic authority.

