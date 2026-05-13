It has come to light today that a notorious Muslim extremist organisation is the driving force behind Keir Starmer banning our overseas guests from the ‘Unite The Kingdom’ event on Saturday.

‘5 Pillars’ is an infamous organisation of extremist Muslims, and it is ‘5 Pillars’ that has revealed that they were behind the wave of bans that has prohibited our overseas guest speakers from attending.

Keir Starmer is literally in league with Islamists who hate Britain.

You couldn’t make it up, but what else do we expect from treacherous communists like Starmer.

This is one of the tweets confirming the involvement of ‘5 Pillars’ that has come to light today:

This is Labour’s Britain, Islamic extremists dictating who can and who can’t enter our country.

What a sad stain on the history of our great nation, and it’s only going to get worse.

We have to plough ahead undeterred. Nothing can stop what is happening on Saturday.

Yours sincerely

Tommy Robinson

Please chip in if you can. Tommy is fighting for ALL of us.

https://www.urbanscoop.news/support-us