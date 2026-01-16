Most people have absolutely no idea what was happening beneath the surface when President Trump was handed this country. They only remember headlines. They do not understand the trajectory we were already on.

When President Trump took office, the United States was in a spiral. It was a controlled demolition.

The U.S. dollar was actively losing its grip as the world’s reserve currency. The rise of BRICS was accelerating, with nations openly planning alternatives to dollar dominance. Manufacturing had been gutted and hollowed out for decades. Entire regions of America had been sacrificed on the altar of globalization. We were bleeding jobs, manufacturing, leverage, respect, and sovereignty. Our borders were being invaded daily…with no end in sight.

At the same time, the country was being quietly aligned with United Nations Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum vision of managed decline. Centralized control. Global governance. Reduced national independence. This was not a theory. It was policy direction. We were being walked into a controlled collapse by design.

President Trump did not inherit a stable system. He inherited a rigged one that was already breaking.

That is why the moves he made looked drastic to people who did not understand the moment. The tariffs were not reckless. They were necessary! They are bringing massive amounts of money back into the United States and forced long overdue trade realignments. Deals were renegotiated with China. Pressure was applied to the European Union. The era of America being the global piggy bank was challenged for the first time in generations. If these things did not happen, we would have been in a critical position and would have been like Venezuela ourselves!

Large scale investments are flowing back into the United States right now…not just from corporations, but from foreign governments that suddenly understand America is no longer asleep. Manufacturing is beginning to return. Supply chains are being rebuilt. The hemorrhaging is stopping.

This is not about optics. It is about stopping the bleeding.

Then came the internal reckoning. Wasteful spending that had become normalized for decades was finally confronted. The use of DOGE and the partnership with Elon Musk to expose inefficiencies was not a sideshow. It was a pressure release valve. Entire systems that existed only to funnel money into black holes are being challenged and exposed. And it is only the beginning!

USAID, in many cases, functioned as a laundering operation disguised as humanitarian aid. That reality is uncomfortable for people who prefer slogans over truth. But it is true. Billions were flowing with little accountability, often against America’s own interests, to NGOs and hostile organizations.

And now we are seeing the next necessary step. Securing our hemisphere. Reasserting boundaries. Reintroducing the Monroe Doctrine in a modern context. Not imperialism. Protection. Stability. Survival.

The critics do not understand this because they never understood the depth of the problem.

This country was not headed toward a mild recession. We were headed toward becoming Venezuela. Currency erosion. Dependency. Global control. Internal collapse masked by endless spending. If President Trump had not intervened, that trajectory would have continued uninterrupted.

Uninformed people truly have no idea how close we came to economic destruction.

This was not politics. This was triage.

And whether people like his style or not, whether they agree with every decision or not, the truth remains. We were pulled back from the edge. The collapse was interrupted. The direction was reversed. Everyone should be thanking God right now.

Because history will show that this was not about one man. It was about a moment where the trajectory of an entire nation changed.

And, we are not out of the woods yet. We need to continue to pray. This latest move was a gamble, but it was necessary. And there is a lot more that needs to be done to make this all turn around.

We need to pray that the Ukraine war comes to an end. Let’s also pray for what’s happening in Iran right now.

Let’s keep praying and believing that God is going to move in a mighty way. It’s time for us to wake up. It’s time for us to thank God. It’s time for us to pray for this great nation.

Source: January 10, 2026 Patty Greer reposted: https://www.facebook.com/100038835049944/posts/1538683480769472/