That woman is Nuriyah Khan (above centre), an ex-Muslim convert who lost everything for choosing honesty over silence and blowing the whistle on her former faith.

But what’s so special and different about this Clash is that she is going head-to-head with the Green Party Muslim Fahima Mahomed (above right), who I greatly respect for entering the lion’s den to have this important discussion knowing my own personal view.

It’s time we no longer tippy toe around a dominant faith we are importing that goes against the western values we have long fought for.

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