Media and law enforcement are describing the mass murderer as “female in a dress with brown hair”- they omit with a penis.

A psychotic and probably always sadistic young man decides the answer to all of his problems and mental distress is that he’s actually a woman. He’s pumped full of prescribed drugs based on a wide range of diagnoses none of which include batshit crazy. He pumps himself full of street drugs on top of that. The world sends him the message that he’s being genocided because he’s “trans.” He takes up arms, because his thinks the world wants him dead. A lie fed to him by the entire culture and media machine.

Read more >

Image from X