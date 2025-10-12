Take a good look… this is your next Palestinian terror group that will rule Gaza. Or any one of dozens of these newly emerging Jew-hating “family” terror gangs that want power. Same guns, same masks.

There was only one way to make sure Palestinian jihad never takes hold again, and that was with Trump’s original plan to move all the Palestinians out of Gaza. But of course we all (thinking ones) knew that was never going to happen. Just as it was tossed around by the risible dreamers, I wrote a post tossing it right out the window.

The world would not have it. I mean, how could we possibly throw out the poor victim-Palestinians out of their homes? Moreover, Egypt would not open its borders to their own brothers and sisters who are and always will be ethnically Egyptian. In fact, Egypt has been secretly enriching itself by running all kinds of weapons to Hamas for 2 years. It had the power to stop the war in its eighth month! Everyone is focusing on Qatar yet Egypt was more strategic, at fault and detrimental than Qatar.

What changes from here on? Absolutely nothing. Israel will get another small reprieve. (Statistically speaking Israel fights a major onslaught-war every 10 years). Another Islamic Jihadist group will come to power in no time. Without knowing any history or understanding any of the politics of the ME, one simply has to pay attention to all the celebrations by the Palestinians the Gazans are doing while chanting “Death to Jews” after the peace deal was announced.

Does the Quaran stop the teaching of “kill the Jews wherever you can find them” because (it is said in that book of hate) that Muhammad was served poisoned lamb by a Jewish woman? And then proceeded to slaughter 900 Jews in one day urging all followers to follow his murderous example until every last one is dead! God, no!

And yet the biggest enemy Israel has is not Islam or Islamic Jihadism. It can squash all of it in one minute. It is the world that hates Israel so much that it rises up against it while its engulfed in an inferno of tragedy and then exerts continuous pressure to accept perpetual Palestinian terror under the pretence of a “new and reformed” Palestinian. As if that Palestinian has no umbilical connection to the Quran, the Nazi Mufti of Jerusalem (Arafat’s uncle) who fought for Hitler and pledged to kill all Jews in the ME after WW2, the PLO, Palestinian Jihad, Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. The lie the world loves so much must and will continue because it is much easier to love dead Jews of a tiny 15 million than to piss off 2 billion always-angry Muslims, 26% of world population!

Secondly, it is Israel’s own desperation for loving heart-beating human life so much that it is willing to trade its future peace and security to save 28 lives today. For all of us in the diaspora this might be incomprehensible nor rational…

… and yet there is no oxygen, sleep nor healing for Israel until those tortured & enslaved 20 come back.

So here we are…

Valerie Sobel/Facebook/October 12, 2025