The great irony of Mr. Carney’s address is that while he invokes Václav Havel’s admonition against “living in the lie,” he proceeds to deliver a speech saturated with contradictions, misdirection, and half-truths, inviting his audience not to abandon falsehood, but to exchange an old one for a newer, more fashionable lie. If that sounds tangled, confused, and disorienting, I suspect that was precisely the point.

One final point. The notion that Canada should pivot trade away from the US, recipient of up to 75% of our exports, toward China, which accounts for roughly three to four percent, is not strategic diversification. It is insanity. We would merely be exchanging one superpower partner for another, except this new partner shares none of our values and is vastly more comfortable with economic and political coercion than our neighbours to the south have ever been.

